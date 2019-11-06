3 hours ago

Public Impeachment Hearings to Start Next Week

The probe will hear from three witnesses: Bill Taylor, Marie Yovanovitch, and George Kent.

Tom Williams/ZUMA

The House impeachment inquiry is about to enter a whole new realm.

House intelligence chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) announced on Wednesday that the investigation is set to hold its first open hearings next week, with three key witnesses—Bill Taylor, the top US diplomat to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Ukraine, and George Kent, a top State Department official—scheduled to appear before lawmakers. All three have already provided damning testimony during closed-door sessions on the efforts by the White House to conduct a backdoor policy in Ukraine. Taylor notably confirmed the “crazy” quid quo pro in the president’s ever-imploding Ukraine scandal.

Those closed-door sessions have been central to Republicans’ persistent complaints that the investigation was supposedly being carried out in secret and away from the American people, despite dozens of Republican lawmakers having access to the closed-door meetings. With the investigation now ready for prime time, Republicans are likely to readjust their clamor for more transparency. The Justice Department might consider it to be the perfect time to deflect some of the attention and release its long-awaited inspector general report on the early days of the Russia investigation.

HELP US KEEP DIGGING

A generous group of donors have put up another $150,000 to double all donations and help us wind down our special Moment for Mother Jones campaign. That's huge!

Because the moment we're in right now shows exactly why a strong, fearless media is so vital to a functioning democracy. The very idea of verifiable facts is being attacked and turned into a culture war battleground. The president thinks he's above the law and lashes out at anyone who can hold him accountable. But the past few weeks have shown that even he can’t keep the truth under wraps forever.

Our job as journalists is to remain steadfast and keep digging. As a Mother Jones reader, you know that our mission is to expose what the powerful want to keep secret. Please help us do it with a donation when your gift will be doubled and go twice as far in fueling Mother Jones’ fearless journalism.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.