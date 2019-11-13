Trump, “Too Busy” to Watch the Impeachment Hearing, Is Tweeting Up a Storm

President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday that he was “too busy” to watch the impeachment hearing threatening his presidency. His Twitter account suggests otherwise.

“I did not watch it,” Trump said during a press appearance with the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyig Erdoğan. “I’m too busy to watch it. It’s a witch hunt. It’s a hoax.” Yet Trump still had time to retweet 16 different anti-impeachment messages following his early-morning Twitter meltdown.

In addition to retweeting tweets from Reps. Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) mocking House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, Trump also posted a video smearing Democratic presidential candidates as radical socialists.