House Democrats to Draft Articles of Impeachment Against Trump

House Democrats are moving forward with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a press conference on Thursday.

“The facts are uncontested: the president abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security,” Pelosi said from the Speaker’s Balcony Hallway.

“Today I am asking our chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment.”

“Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders and a heart full of love for America, today I am asking our chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment."- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced this morning https://t.co/NHl24GyU1o pic.twitter.com/9bqXZWhXNy — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) December 5, 2019

Shortly before the announcement, Trump appeared to taunt Democrats over the investigation. “If you are going to impeach me, do it now, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate,” the president tweeted. “We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify.”

…..trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business. We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is. I was elected to “Clean the Swamp,” and that’s what I am doing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

This is a breaking news story. We will update as more information becomes available.