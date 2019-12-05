3 hours ago

House Democrats to Draft Articles of Impeachment Against Trump

“In America, no one is above the law.”

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

House Democrats are moving forward with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a press conference on Thursday.

“The facts are uncontested: the president abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security,” Pelosi said from the Speaker’s Balcony Hallway. 

“Today I am asking our chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment.”

Shortly before the announcement, Trump appeared to taunt Democrats over the investigation. “If you are going to impeach me, do it now, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate,” the president tweeted. “We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify.”

This is a breaking news story. We will update as more information becomes available.

