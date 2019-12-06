2 hours ago

Impeachment Doesn’t Feed Americans, Says a White House Official. Thanks to Trump, Neither Do Food Stamps.

Nikita Khrebtov/Shutterstock

On Friday, President Donald Trump’s Principal Deputy Press Secretary appeared on Fox News to complain that impeachment proceedings don’t put food on Americans’ tables.

The timing of this statement is…interesting, given that two days ago, the Trump administration announced that it would make it harder for low-income individuals to receive food stamps, quite literally taking food off the tables of nearly 700,000 people. The new rule would require able-bodied adults without children to work at least 20 hours a week to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, which could leave those struggling to find work hungry.

“As you head into Christmas and you head into the holiday season, people are gonna want results from Congress,” Hogan Gidley said on Fox. “And right now all they’re getting is hatred, vitriol, and a sham impeachment hearing that doesn’t do anything to put food on the tables of the American people.”

 

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2019 demands.

