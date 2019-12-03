1 min ago

The House Intelligence Committee Releases Impeachment Report

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the committee's ranking memberAndrew Harrer/Zuma

Following weeks of public hearings, House Intelligence Committee released a report Tuesday outlining the case for impeaching President Donald Trump.

This report will form the basis of the House Judiciary Committee’s hearings on Wednesday. After holding public hearings, the Judiciary is expected to use the evidence from this report to draft articles of impeachment.

Read the report here:

 

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2019 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2019 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.