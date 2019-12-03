The House Intelligence Committee Releases Impeachment Report

Following weeks of public hearings, House Intelligence Committee released a report Tuesday outlining the case for impeaching President Donald Trump.
This report will form the basis of the House Judiciary Committee’s hearings on Wednesday. After holding public hearings, the Judiciary is expected to use the evidence from this report to draft articles of impeachment.
Democrats sound prepared to cite Trump's effort to intimidate witness as an article of impeachment. https://t.co/6uoLeab0Ps pic.twitter.com/Ck9NwnGK8w
— Dan Friedman (@dfriedman33) December 3, 2019
Read the report here:
