1 hour ago

Trump Praises Pelosi and Calls For Bush’s Impeachment in This Must-Watch Clip From 2008

Dennis Van Tine/ZUMA

This vintage clip of Donald Trump in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer is a doozy: In it, Trump calls Nancy Pelosi “impressive,” defends former President Bill Clinton, and says the impeachment of former President George W. Bush “would have been a wonderful thing.”

Blitzer resurfaced the clip on his Twitter account today while the House was busy clearing the way for now-President Trump’s impeachment. In the interview, shot in October 2008, Trump wastes no time in praising House Speaker Pelosi, calling her “a very impressive person” and telling Blitzer that he “like[s] her a lot.” He said he was surprised that she didn’t pursue the impeachment of Bush after he misled Americans about Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction. He then goes on to defend Clinton, saying that Republicans had impeached him for something “totally unimportant.”

Try to resist the urge to roll your eyes as you watch the video below.

THE BIG QUESTION...

as we head into 2020 is whether politics and media will be a billionaires’ game, or a playing field where the rest of us have a shot. That's what Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein tackles in her annual December column—"Billionaires Are Not the Answer"—about the state of journalism and our plans for the year ahead.

We can't afford to let independent reporting depend on the goodwill of the superrich: Please help Mother Jones build an alternative to oligarchy that is funded by and answerable to its readers. Please join us with a tax-deductible, year-end donation so we can keep going after the big stories without fear, favor, or false equivalency.

THE BIG QUESTION...

as we head into 2020 is whether politics and media will be a billionaires’ game, or a playing field where the rest of us have a shot.

Please read our annual column about the state of journalism and Mother Jones' plans for the year ahead, and help us build an alternative to oligarchy by supporting our people-powered journalism with a year-end gift today.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.