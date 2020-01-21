Adam Schiff Is at It Again

Speaking to the Senate during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, lead House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) outlined what he called President Donald Trump’s “trifecta of constitutional misconduct justifying impeachment.”

“It is the president’s belief that under Article II he can do anything he wants, no matter how corrupt, outfitted in gaudy legal clothing,” Schiff said, echoing previous remarks from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

“And yet, when the founders wrote the impeachment clause, they had precisely this type of misconduct in mind,” he continued. “Conduct that abuses the power of his office for personal benefit, that undermines our national security, that invites foreign interference in our democratic process of an election. It is the trifecta of constitutional misconduct justifying impeachment.”

Watch Schiff’s remarks below: