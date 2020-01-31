2 hours ago

Bolton Drops a New Bomb on Republican Attempts to Block His Testimony

The president’s efforts to pressure Ukraine started much earlier than previously known.

Yuri Oreshkin/ZUMA

As the Senate appears increasingly likely to block John Bolton and other witnesses from testifying in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, a new report suggests Trump was directly pushing for Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden much earlier than previously known.

From the New York Times, which has been something of a launching pad for Bolton’s bombshell revelations in recent weeks:

More than two months before he asked Ukraine’s president to investigate his political opponents, President Trump directed John R. Bolton, then his national security adviser, to help with his pressure campaign to extract damaging information on Democrats from Ukrainian officials, according to an unpublished manuscript by Mr. Bolton.

Mr. Trump gave the instruction, Mr. Bolton wrote, during an Oval Office conversation in early May that included the acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, the president’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani and the White House counsel, Pat A. Cipollone, who is now leading the president’s impeachment defense.

If true, Bolton’s latest claims outline Trump’s earliest known attempt to coerce Ukraine into announcing investigations into Biden. This new account further ensnarls acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who despite having a direct role in Ukraine has been virtually silent during Trump’s imploding impeachment crisis. It also drags Pat Cipollone, a member of Trump’s impeachment defense, into the mix. 

So there you have it! While Republicans align themselves to protect Trump, Bolton is making clear his intent to blow right through that very firewall.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.