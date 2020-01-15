38 seconds ago

Pelosi Just Announced the Prosecutors for Trump’s Impeachment Trial

Pelosi Garcia Nadler

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with Reps. Sylvia Garcia and Jerrold NadlerMatt Rourke/AP

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday announced the seven members of Congress who will serve as managers in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial: Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Jason Crow (D-Colo.), Val Demmings (D-Fla.), Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), and Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas). 

“The emphasis is on litigators,” Pelosi said of the seven Democrats selected as impeachment managers. “The emphasis is on comfort level in the courtroom. The emphasis is making the strongest possible case to protect and defend our Constitution.”

As impeachment managers, these Democrats will act as prosecutors, arguing in front of the Senate that the president should be removed from office for abusing his powers and obstructing Congress. 

Pelosi is expected to sign the articles of impeachment in an engrossment ceremony Wednesday at 5 pm. Afterward, the impeachment managers will deliver the two articles of impeachment to the Senate, where a trial is expected to begin on Tuesday, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The Senate requires a two-thirds vote in order for Trump to be removed from office.

