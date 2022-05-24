ABOUT THE ROLE

Mother Jones seeks a collaborative and detail-oriented Advancement Officer to join our fundraising team. The Advancement Officer is responsible for managing Mother Jones’ advancement giving, as well as our planned giving program, the Legacy Society. This is a key position that serves as the link between Mother Jones’ membership and major gifts programs, serving midlevel donors and stewarding an important inflection point on the donor journey. You will help design and manage strategies to identify donors with giving potential and move them into their significant philanthropic relationship with Mother Jones. Your collaboration with Mother Jones’ membership team and other departments will be key in creating systems to help build an engaged and loyal constituency.

Both the advancement and planned giving programs are poised for significant growth, providing an amazing opportunity for the right fundraising professional with strong relationship management skills, an intuition for what makes donors tick, a brilliant systems and data mind, and a passion for Mother Jones, journalism, and speaking truth to power.

You will be part of dynamic and experienced development team focused on supporting the growth of Mother Jones’ 46-year-old independent newsroom. Driving our success is a business model grounded in reader support: approximately 60 percent of our revenue comes from our readers and as a member of the development team, you’ll be working directly with our community of support to ensure our newsroom stays competitive and sustainable.

We are a distributed team that includes primary offices in San Francisco, New York, and Washington DC. We are open to remote work, but travel to meet donors and colleagues could be required.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Develop and manage a portfolio of midlevel donors, with gifts ranging from $1,000 to $4,999 annually; manage donor relationship strategy, with support from the Deputy Director, to ensure effective donor stewardship, cultivation, and retention that includes testing and experimentation.

Manage and continue to improve an innovative donor qualifying program, and, working in collaboration with the Deputy Director and Development Researcher, identify the appropriate treatment for donors to create relationships that maximize giving and retention.

Collaborate with MoJo’s membership team on the advancement program’s direct mail segment and participate in a cross-departmental donor cultivation and stewardship task force to support on organization-wide donor efforts.

Cultivate and steward Legacy Society prospects and members and manage relationships with living family and estate representatives during the gift process; support Major Gift Officers on planned giving solicitations and materials; and collaborate with MoJo’s membership team and fundraising consultants on planned giving marketing materials.

Ensure accurate donor records, data and analytics in Salesforce and collaborate with the Database Manager on collection, reporting, segmenting, and other strategies.

Develop budgets for advancement and planned giving programs in cooperation with the Deputy Director.

Help create new, efficient workflows to deliver an effective fundraising and stewardship program that better integrates Mother Jones‘ advancement, membership, and major gifts strategies.

Various other duties or tasks as assigned and/or needed.

QUALIFICATIONS

Must-haves

BA/BS or equivalent work experience;

Minimum 3 to 5 years of relevant fundraising and project management experience;

Exceptional written and oral communication skills, strong writing, detail-oriented editing, impeccable accountability and sound judgment;

Problem-solver with excellent planning and organizational skills; ability to manage multiple priorities and set and adhere to deadlines; ability to maintain confidentiality;

Outcome-driven, self-starter, and proactive with the capacity to work both independently and as part of fast-paced collaborative teams;

Grace under pressure, strong interpersonal skills, and the ability to manage projects with tact, diplomacy, and good humor;

Experience with Salesforce required, along with a general understanding of data systems and web-based CRMs;

Proficiency in Microsoft Office and G Suite; experience with Asana or other project management software preferred;

Able to travel and work some evenings;

An interest or experience in fundraising in a news organization or the areas that Mother Jones covers is a plus, but not essential.

COMPENSATION

$75,000-$85,000

HOW TO APPLY

Only applications submitted via this application form will be considered.

What you’ll need for the application form:

An updated resume

A well-thought-out cover letter outlining why you are right for this job; how your specific vision for this role can make meaningful change; and how your skills can achieve that vision

Please apply at https://airtable.com/shrbpMO6AeYgy7UO4

OUR COMMITMENT

Mother Jones and its parent organization, the Foundation for National Progress, are committed to creating a diverse environment and are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, marital status, union activity, AIDS/HIV status, on-the-job injuries, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

We are committed to diversity and building an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and ages and we especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including women, people of color, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities.

Our benefits include health, dental, and vision benefits for our employees and their dependents (premiums fully paid by Mother Jones), paid vacation starting at three weeks per year, pretax commuter benefits and an FSA program, a 1% 401(k) match, a flex-hours program, and a 37.5-hour workweek.

We are a distributed team that includes primary offices in San Francisco (where most of our executive team and about half our development staff is based), New York, and Washington DC. We are open to remote work, but travel to meet donors and colleagues will be required.