AP/AR COORDINATOR

Do you want to help investigative journalism survive—and thrive? Mother Jones, an award-winning independent news organization, is looking to hire an Accounts Payable/Accounts Receivable Coordinator to join our administrative team.

A go-to destination for deep investigative reporting, daily political coverage, and blogging, Mother Jones has 10 million readers across its print and digital platforms, with 2 million social-media followers and more than 40,000 donors. Our audience has grown dramatically over the last several years and we are currently making a series of hires to expand and improve our mission-driven efforts.

Responsibilities:

Accounts Payable:

Manage high volume of invoice flow for all departments, Acme clients, and FSPs, including ensuring all invoices are approved, accurately billed, coded, and input into the financial system;

Create and input art/edit check requests for submitted contracts/W-9’s received from business coordinator;

Maintain accurate and up-to-date AP vendor/client/customer files in compliance with the FNP’s stated policies and procedures;

Act as account payables contact for the FNP, fielding all vendor inquires;

Process non-payroll EDD and independent contractor required filings (1099s, etc.);

Reconcile monthly American Express and Visa bills;

Preparation and issuance of checks;

Expense monthly postage usage;

Accounts Receivable/Billing:

Post check deposits daily (all incoming cash received);

Post electronic deposits, PayPal and credit card deposits (review bank accounts daily, merchant accounts weekly);

Post membership ICN deposits weekly;

Billing for Advertising (print & online), Reprints/Royalties, Subtenants, Independent Newsstand Distributors, Clients;

Send monthly aging reports to Advertising department, review and respond to aging report results regularly to maintain reasonable outstanding balances;

Maintain accurate and up-to-date AP vendor/client/customer files in compliance with the FNP’s stated policies and procedures;

Billing point of contact

Other:

Provide relevant A/R and A/P audit documentation as needed;

Monthly reconciliation for Edit/Art issue expenses;

Run monthly department manager reports;

Run matching gift donation aggregator company reports as available.

Monthly misc. journal entries as required;

Miscellaneous projects as assigned by Senior Staff Accountant and supervisor.

Qualifications: