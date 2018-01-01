AP/AR COORDINATOR

Do you want to help investigative journalism survive—and thrive? Mother Jones, an award-winning independent news organization, is looking to hire an Accounts Payable/Accounts Receivable Coordinator to join our administrative team.
A go-to destination for deep investigative reporting, daily political coverage, and blogging, Mother Jones has 10 million readers across its print and digital platforms, with 2 million social-media followers and more than 40,000 donors. Our audience has grown dramatically over the last several years and we are currently making a series of hires to expand and improve our mission-driven efforts.
Responsibilities:
Accounts Payable:
- Manage high volume of invoice flow for all departments, Acme clients, and FSPs, including ensuring all invoices are approved, accurately billed, coded, and input into the financial system;
- Create and input art/edit check requests for submitted contracts/W-9’s received from business coordinator;
- Maintain accurate and up-to-date AP vendor/client/customer files in compliance with the FNP’s stated policies and procedures;
- Act as account payables contact for the FNP, fielding all vendor inquires;
- Process non-payroll EDD and independent contractor required filings (1099s, etc.);
- Reconcile monthly American Express and Visa bills;
- Preparation and issuance of checks;
- Expense monthly postage usage;
Accounts Receivable/Billing:
- Post check deposits daily (all incoming cash received);
- Post electronic deposits, PayPal and credit card deposits (review bank accounts daily, merchant accounts weekly);
- Post membership ICN deposits weekly;
- Billing for Advertising (print & online), Reprints/Royalties, Subtenants, Independent Newsstand Distributors, Clients;
- Send monthly aging reports to Advertising department, review and respond to aging report results regularly to maintain reasonable outstanding balances;
- Maintain accurate and up-to-date AP vendor/client/customer files in compliance with the FNP’s stated policies and procedures;
- Billing point of contact
Other:
- Provide relevant A/R and A/P audit documentation as needed;
- Monthly reconciliation for Edit/Art issue expenses;
- Run monthly department manager reports;
- Run matching gift donation aggregator company reports as available.
- Monthly misc. journal entries as required;
- Miscellaneous projects as assigned by Senior Staff Accountant and supervisor.
Qualifications:
- BA/BS in business field a plus (or equivalent work experience);
- 2-3 years relevant experience in Accounting – Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable;
- Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite and QuickBooks;
- Knowledge of general accounting practices;
- Excellent communication and time-management skills required;
- The successful candidate will possess excellent organizational skills, keen attention to detail, the ability to maintain confidence, and the willingness to roll up one’s sleeves to do whatever it takes to get the job done.
What we can offer you is a competitive salary, great benefits, ownership of your role, the opportunity for mentorship and growth, and a great team. Mother Jones has a great benefits package that includes paid health, dental, and vision insurance; three weeks of vacation during your first year (increasing to four weeks during your second); 12 sick days per year; and 12 holidays (including your birthday).
Mother Jones and its parent organization, the Foundation for National Progress, are committed to building and maintaining a diverse and welcoming workplace. We do not discriminate in our hiring based on race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, marital status, veteran status, union activity, physical or mental disability, AIDS/HIV status, on-the-job injuries, age, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.
To apply, please send us a résumé and a personalized cover letter telling us a little about yourself. Email both documents to jobs (at) motherjones (dot) com with “AP/AR Coordinator” as the subject line. No calls, please.