ABOUT THE ROLE:

Mother Jones is seeking an assistant copy editor to help with quality-control duties across our products. This entry-level role supports our standards and copy editor and cross-organizational teams through line-editing; proofreading for grammar, style, and clarity; ensuring accuracy and consistency; and otherwise maintaining the highest standards for copy across the board.

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES:

Assist with copy editing of stories for the magazine, MotherJones.com, and our newsletters, as well as original copy in fundraising, marketing, advertising, recruiting, and other material;

Assist with tracking and correcting all copy errors in the magazine prior to press, in coordination with the standards and copy editor, with the goal of 100 percent accuracy in spelling, style, and grammar;

Assist with coordinating and communicating with proofer on copy changes;

Assist with copy editing and quality-control checks of digital editions of Mother Jones;

Review delegated magazine content for formatting before online publication;

Assist with updating and maintaining the house style guide, including additions and revisions of entries related to online copy;

Help to stage web stories from staff and from partner affiliations;

Pitch and write long-form articles and blog posts, as time allows;

Support the standards and copy editor in creating an inclusive work environment as well as diversity of sourcing in stories and newsroom discussions about language and style;

Related duties as assigned by the standards and copy editor and supervisor.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Outstanding copy-editing skills and at least two years of newsroom experience or the equivalent; we are open to someone with less experience who shows great promise;

Familiarity with Merriam-Webster, AP Stylebook, and other reference guides;

Ability to handle a heavy copy flow accurately and efficiently;

Adept at tracking changes and ensuring version control;

Knowledge of InDesign, InCopy, and WordPress is a bonus but not a dealbreaker;

Meticulous attention to detail.

Salary Range: $55,000.00 To 65,000.00 Annually

EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY DISCLOSURE:

The terms of this job are covered under the terms of a collective bargaining agreement with Local 2103, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, AFL-CIO.

Mother Jones and its parent organization, the Foundation for National Progress, are committed to building and maintaining a diverse and welcoming workplace. We do not discriminate in our hiring based on race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, marital status, veteran status, union activity, physical or mental disability, AIDS/HIV status, on-the-job injuries, age, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

