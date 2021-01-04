ABOUT THE ROLE

Mother Jones is looking for an Assistant Digital Producer to join our award-winning digital journalism team. This is a full-time, exempt position reporting to the Deputy Editor, Digital, and the salary range will depend on the candidate’s experience. This is also a union position and, as such, the terms of this job are covered under the collective bargaining agreement with Local 2103, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, AFL-CIO.

The Assistant Digital Producer will help Mother Jones grow and sustain new audiences on our social platforms by creating striking visual content that inspires and informs. By working closely with our social, art, and news teams, this junior newsroom position will enhance our coverage of breaking news and add sparkle to all manner of Mother Jones reporting endeavors—big investigations, scoops, documentary shorts, smart takes, you name it.

If you are obsessed with hooking the next generation with stylish journalism that combats injustice and centers diverse voices, and you’re looking to develop and deploy your creative flair and technical prowess in a fast-paced newsscape, this job is for you.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

Scripting and editing short-form video, and curating it across platforms.

Managing platforms like Instagram through writing, scheduling, and tending to audience growth and engagement.

Helping to create our visual presentation layer by selecting photos and producing multimedia elements, such as Instagram Stories and Twitter cards.

Providing support for video and audio production across a variety of newsroom projects.

Providing support to live events production.

Reading lots of news stories and features.

Other duties as assigned.

MUST-HAVES

This role requires at least two years of newsroom experience creating visual journalism.

Technical: a high level of familiarity and ease with Adobe Creative Cloud suite (especially Photoshop, Premiere, and After Effects); experience with hands-on video production, including shooting, triaging, and editing; the ability to independently problem-solve technical pickles.

Journalistic: attention to detail and a deep commitment to journalistic principles; a proven sense for which viral daily news moments will “pop” on social platforms and drive audience engagement; a knack for analyzing trends and translating complicated analytics to inform social strategy.

Storytelling: a track record of smart short-form video responses to the news; an ability to venture into the unknown and experiment with form and platform in order to adapt to fast-changing newsroom priorities;

Project management: evidence of staying on top of multiple projects at once, planning backwards, and anticipating obstacles; adherence to tight deadlines; a sense of humor and ease working within a small team collaborating with a wide variety of personalities across a newsroom that has been rewired for remote work.

NICE-TO-HAVES

Evidence of managing the day-to-day operations of a social platform, including a familiarity with platforms like Hootsuite, Later, or similar scheduling apps.

Knowledge of how Mother Jones digital team operates, and familiarity with our range of journalistic products and audiences.

Your own online presence or brand.

Familiarity with audio storytelling, including industry-standard field and post-production workflows.

HOW TO APPLY

Only applications submitted to this Application Form will be considered for this recruiting round. Unfortunately, due to the high volume of applicants for any given role, there may be delays in responding to every application submitted.

What you’ll need for the application form:

An updated resume showing relevant experience.

A personalized cover letter outlining why you’re perfect for the job.

At least 5 examples of visual journalism you would love to show off.

EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY DISCLOSURE

Mother Jones and its parent organization, the Foundation for National Progress, are committed to creating a diverse environment and are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, marital status, union activity, AIDS/HIV status, on-the-job injuries, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

We also know that great candidates can bring skills to the role that we haven’t thought of just yet, and who won’t fit everything we’ve described above. If this is you, don’t hesitate to apply. Tell us what unique contributions you can offer. We are dedicated to improving our organization and know that part of it means to better reflect the people we serve. We are committed to diversity and building an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and ages and we especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including women, people of color, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities.