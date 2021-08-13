Mother Jones is looking for an Assistant News and Engagement Writer to connect our newsroom’s award-winning journalism to our growing cross-platform audiences. You’ll be working with a team of journalists whose focus is on tough, smart reporting and innovative approaches to social media that amplify the newsroom’s work through audience development.

This is a union position, and, as such, the terms of this job are covered under the collective bargaining agreement with Local 2103, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, AFL-CIO. This position is non-exempt and the starting salary is $55,000. While we have offices in Washington DC, San Francisco, and New York, we’re open to this position being remote for the right candidate.

WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR

You possess a reporter’s instinct for the news that really matters to our audience, and have a passion for cultivating relationships with readers. You understand what resonates on various platforms and think strategically about what to promote and how. Your sharp copy—on the web, on social platforms, and in our newsletters—will offer our readers crucial developments on Mother Jones’ most important beats, like social and racial justice, climate change, politics, and corruption. You will also be responsible for contributing to the coverage of breaking news, with as-it-happens web, social posts, and other off-platform writing. We are looking for someone with a vibrant writing style and experience in applying the fundamentals of strong news writing to a variety of different platforms and formats.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Helping to run Mother Jones’ branded social accounts; this includes composing social media copy and programming our social feeds with a view to increase followers, engagement, and website referrals.

Packaging Mother Jones web stories not simply to promote them, but to heighten engagement through platform-specific storytelling; this includes working on Twitter threads, Instagram Stories, and other emerging formats.

Assisting the digital team with analytics, social media stats, and other insights.

Writing several short, regular news stories every day on a range of topics.

Collaborating with social and digital teams during live and breaking news events, such as campaign appearances, demonstrations, congressional hearings, press conferences, and other daily events by producing news copy and social language.

Assisting with the Mother Jones’ daily newsletter.

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE DESIRED

First and foremost, you have the metabolism for covering breaking news; you write quickly and accurately, and submit squeaky clean copy.

You’re committed to the highest journalistic principles.

You’re able to approach social media platforms creatively and understand how each platform requires a specific kind of writing.

You like working in a collaborative team that also values a competitive edge when it comes to the urgency of breaking news.

QUALIFICATIONS

2–3 years experience in a newsroom.

Demonstrated experience writing specifically for social media posts and online breaking news stories.

Working knowledge of third-party social media schedulers like Hootsuite or similar, plus evidence of having either run a major news brand account or been part of a team that does so.

Experience with digital publishing tools like WordPress or other CMS.

Proficiency at word-processing basics like Microsoft Word and Google Workspace among other common digital publishing tools.

HOW TO APPLY

Only applications submitted to this Application Form will be considered for this recruiting round. Unfortunately, due to the high volume of applicants for any given role, there may be delays in responding to every application submitted. APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL SUNDAY, AUGUST 29.

What you’ll need for the application form:

An updated resume

A well-thought-out cover letter outlining why you are perfect for this job

A mix of at least five examples of social media posts you authored (e.g., an exceptional Twitter thread or a coordinated social media campaign) and examples of news writing that represents your best work. (If possible, offer a variety of formats on different platforms.)

EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY DISCLOSURE

Mother Jones and its parent organization, the Foundation for National Progress, are committed to creating a diverse environment and are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, marital status, union activity, AIDS/HIV status, on-the-job injuries, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

We are committed to diversity and building an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and ages and we especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including women, people of color, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities.