Climate change touches every Mother Jones beat. It’s a national security threat. It’s a helluva technological challenge. It’s a hot mess of partisanship. It amplifies inequalities here and abroad, while enriching the kinds of power brokers, grifters, and spin merchants we’ve always pursued.

Mother Jones is looking for a climate reporter who can translate this complex story into solid reporting that unearths wrongdoing, holds leaders to account, and explores the lives and challenges of those most affected. At the core of this beat is environmental justice.

This role will also be shaped by your unique passions. You might be an energy wonk, or obsessed with urban planning, transit, utilities, or maddening state regulations. You might be a reporter drawn to “follow the money” exposés, chasing how big-dollar interests continue to rationalize the status quo by rewriting basic science and spreading disinformation. And it’s not all grim: There are good news stories about progress and innovation. Maybe you’re especially attuned to the climate crusaders disrupting the status quo, or the grassroots efforts to make communities more resilient.

Whatever your vision for this position (and we’re excited to hear it), you’re well-sourced with a range of expert changemakers, from activists and scientists to climate entrepreneurs. And you’re eager to experiment with newsletters, social media, and being on camera or behind a mic. Most of all, you want to own this beat by combining rigorous reporting with an engaging, no-nonsense style—and the ability to craft compelling stories that are impossible to put down.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Pitching, reporting, and writing climate stories (which might include features, investigations, profiles, and breaking news) for the magazine, website, and other Mother Jones platforms

Monitoring the latest climate news and actively maintaining a network of sources to conceive of fresh and compelling ways to advance our understanding of the crisis

Collaborating with editors and reporters (including multimedia producers) on a variety of assignments

Adhering to the highest journalistic standards

QUALIFICATIONS

At least 4-5 years of experience reporting on this beat or related beats

A deep and diverse network of expert sources

Comfort with reporting in a variety of story formats, thoroughly, independently, and quickly

Strong communication and organizational skills, and the ability and agility to meet deadlines and adapt to shifting editorial priorities when the news dictates

Experience with WordPress and/or other digital publishing platforms

Demonstrated ability to experiment with different reporting mediums is a plus, but not essential. Eagerness to try is.

Collaborative, generous spirit

HOW TO APPLY

Only applications submitted via this application form will be considered.

What you’ll need for the application form:

An updated resume

A well-thought-out cover letter outlining why you are right for this job; how your specific vision for this role can make meaningful change; and how your skills can achieve that vision

At least three examples of your own reporting that has moved the needle on this beat

EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY DISCLOSURE

Mother Jones and its parent organization, the Foundation for National Progress, are committed to creating a diverse environment and are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, marital status, union activity, AIDS/HIV status, on-the-job injuries, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

We are committed to diversity and building an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and ages and we especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including women, people of color, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities.

Our benefits include health, dental, and vision benefits for our employees and their dependents (premiums fully paid by Mother Jones), paid vacation starting at three weeks per year, pretax commuter benefits and an FSA program, a 1% 401K match, a flex-hours program, and a 37.5-hour workweek.

We have offices in San Francisco, New York, and Washington, D.C., but this job could be remote.