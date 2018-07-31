Mother Jones is looking for a talented designer to conceptualize, design, and produce digital marketing and marketing and outreach materials plus graphics for web and magazine content and promotion.

US: A reader-supported, nonprofit news organization that publishes a torrent of original reporting each day on our site and in our gorgeous bimonthly print magazine. The designer will work closely with a talented art and production team and our UX, business operations, engagement, and reader support teams. We’re looking for someone who’s passionate about honest journalism and eager to play a vital role in Mother Jones’ growth and success.

YOU: A results-driven innovator with strong marketing and design chops, with a firm foundation in marketing UX, digital design, typography, photography, and illustration. You relish big-picture brainstorming, bring creative out-of-the box solutions, and have the hands-on design and production skills to get the job done. You’re a nimble, even-tempered multitasker who enjoys the magic of conjuring great work with a limited time frame and budget.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Highly efficient and organized work habits and the ability to collaborate as a member of a small team to meet deadlines on time

Outstanding communication skills with project management experience

Advanced proficiency with design tools such as Photoshop, InDesign, and Illustrator

Experience in digital and social communications and the creative tools to execute

Editorial design experience preferred

And, more important than ever in these crazy times, the ability to laugh at yourself and others

This position is based in our San Francisco office; remote is not an option.

Mother Jones and its parent organization, the Foundation for National Progress, are committed to building and maintaining a diverse and welcoming workplace. We do not discriminate in our hiring based on race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, marital status, veteran status, union activity, physical or mental disability, AIDS/HIV status, on-the-job injuries, age, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

To apply, please send a résumé and examples of your recent work, with any context you feel would help us to understand the process through which it was created, to jobs@motherjones.com with “Designer” in the subject line. No calls, please.