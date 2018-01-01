Development Assistant (Part-time)

Mother Jones is looking for a multitalented, problem-solving development assistant to help expand our community of donor supporters, and to ensure that we build strong, loyal and trusted relationships with everyone who makes a gift to Mother Jones.

In this part-time role, you’ll be part of a small but mighty eight-person Development team responsible for raising half of Mother Jones’ $17.4 million budget from major donors, foundations, planned gifts, events, and midlevel donors. You’ll help Mother Jones provide critical support for key development staff and executive staff.

You’ll be involved in working with tools like Salesforce and WealthEngine to help point us toward fruitful relationships with donors. We’re also using house parties and “salons” to introduce more donors to Mother Jones; you’ll be an integral part of that effort. This is a unique opportunity to get a ground-level understanding of Mother Jones’ hybrid business model.

Responsibilities:

Offer general administrative support for the development team and publisher, including but not limited to donor data entry into Salesforce, management of the team calendar, filing and maintenance of department files (both online and hard copy), correspondence, communications, and mailings, and other administrative support duties as assigned;

Assist with in-house fundraising mailings;

Assist with Mother Jones board meetings;

Assist with Development events-production including: Manage event invitations and RSVPs via Paperless Post or similar events-production tool; Enter event invitation data into Salesforce database in a timely and correct manner; Provide other event support as needed.

Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

Superior interpersonal, quantitative, and organizational skills, as well as a commitment to accuracy, detail, and efficiency;

One to three years of relevant experience;

Demonstrated proficiency with Microsoft Excel and other Microsoft Office products;

Experience with database software like Salesforce.

Experience with event production a plus.

Demonstrated writing proficiency a plus.

Mother Jones and its parent organization, the Foundation for National Progress, are committed to building and maintaining a diverse and welcoming workplace. We do not discriminate in our hiring based on race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, marital status, veteran status, union activity, physical or mental disability, AIDS/HIV status, on-the-job injuries, age, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

To apply, please send a résumé and cover letter to jobs@motherjones.com with “Development Assistant” in the subject line. No calls, please.