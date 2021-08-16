Mother Jones seeks a collaborative and detail-oriented Development Associate to join our dynamic fundraising team. You will support the Development team on fundraising and events, gift processing and database management, and administration of team activities. In addition, the Development Associate produces thrice-yearly board meetings and provides year-round board support. This position may also perform support tasks for other Mother Jones staff as assigned.

This is an entry-level position on a fundraising team focused on supporting the growth of Mother Jones’ 45-year-old independent newsroom. Our newsroom goes deep on the biggest stories of the moment, from protecting and restoring our democracy to criminal justice, climate change, corruption, and social justice. Our mission is to produce journalism that helps people create change, and our award-winning work reaches about 10 million people each month across all our platforms. Driving our success is a business model grounded in reader support: More than 70 percent of our revenue comes from our readers, and as a member of the development team, you’ll be working directly with our community of support to ensure our newsroom stays competitive and sustainable.

This is a union position, and, as such, the terms of this job are covered under the collective bargaining agreement with Local 2103, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, AFL-CIO. This position is non-exempt and the starting salary range is $50,000–$52,000.

Mother Jones is a flexible workplace, the ideal candidate will need to be located within commuting distance of either our San Francisco or New York offices.

WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR

You are a motivated self-starter with strong interpersonal skills; organized and detail-oriented with excellent communication and project management skills; and interested in learning about fundraising in a nonprofit news setting. Familiarity with donor databases/CRM (particularly Salesforce) and project management software is a plus; proficiency with Microsoft Office and Google Workspace is a must.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Fundraising & Events

The Development Associate supports the Development team’s main objective: fundraising. This includes managing the logistics of donor communications including physical mailings and emails as well as support to gift officers in additional communications, maintenance of templates and general language for donor communications; and support for event planning in collaboration with gift officers, including invitation and invite lists, data entry, and event production.

Donor Database

The Development Associated plays a critical role in the management of our donor database in Salesforce and is responsible for all gift processing and reconciliation reports. They entail timely and accurate donor and gift data entry and issuing of acknowledgement letters; support to the database manager and regular liaising with Membership, Finance, and Business Operations teams on claiming gifts and monthly reports; and creation and management of campaigns within the database.

Board Support

The Development Associate is responsible for producing the Foundation for National Progress (FNP)/Mother Jones board meeting three times a year, both in person and virtually, in collaboration with the CEO. This includes generating board materials, coordinating meeting logistics, taking minutes, and additional duties as needed. They also provide year-round communications support to the board, in collaboration with the board chair.

Administration

The Development Associate is responsible for the administrative tasks of the Development department, including but not limited to coordination of team meetings, managing team calendars and servers, ensuring public-facing donor information and information on team activities are accurate and up to date, and other administrative support duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS

BA or equivalent experience of at least 2 years.

Proficiency with Microsoft Office and Google Workspace is a must.

Problem-solver with excellent planning and organizational skills; ability to manage multiple priorities and set and adhere to strict deadlines.

Outcome-driven, self-starter, and proactive with the capacity to work both independently and with the team.

Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to listen to and empathize with others and anticipate, respond, and pivot as needed.

Experience with database management (Salesforce or other web-based CRM) and project management software (Asana or other) is preferred.

Excellent communication skills, strong writing, detail-oriented editing, impeccable accountability.

An interest or experience in fundraising in a nonprofit setting and/or the news industry or the areas that Mother Jones covers is a plus, but not essential; experience working at a nonprofit or news organization is helpful, but not required.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS

Prolonged periods sitting at a desk and working on a computer.

Must be able to lift up to 15 pounds at times.

Occasional night and weekend availability is required for event support.

HOW TO APPLY

Only applications submitted to this Application Form will be considered for this recruiting round. Unfortunately, due to the high volume of applicants for any given role, there may be delays in responding to every application submitted.

What you’ll need for the application form:

An updated resume

A well-thought-out cover letter detailing your interest in and relevant experience for the role

EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY DISCLOSURE

Mother Jones and its parent organization, the Foundation for National Progress, are committed to creating a diverse environment and are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, marital status, union activity, AIDS/HIV status, on-the-job injuries, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

We are committed to diversity and building an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and ages and we especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including women, people of color, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities.