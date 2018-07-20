You’re a professional with extensive experience in event management who also happens to love news, politics, and investigative reporting. You have at least two years of experience with planning events to serve a variety of outcomes and audiences. You’re looking to help apply your skills in event management to expand Mother Jones’ ability to reach and engage with current and new readers.

If this sounds right, you might be Mother Jones’ next events coordinator. This staff member will work with Mother Jones’ director of communications strategy—in collaboration with staffers across the organization—to expand Mother Jones’ capacity to engage more deeply with our audience and facilitate in-person conversations on important topics.

The events coordinator will help build a powerful Mother Jones events series serving audiences in the Bay Area and nationwide, and will work on a range of related projects with the communications and advertising teams.

Responsibilities will include work in the following areas:

Event production and management:

Work with the director of communications strategy to create and implement Mother Jones’ public-events strategy;

Secure venues and vendors and provide ongoing vendor management with venue personnel, photographers, videographers, and caterers;

Manage the creation and updating of event planning and checklist documents;

Assist with selection and recruitment of program talent;

Manage relationships with partner organizations and talent;

Assist the communications and advertising teams in keeping updated event budgets and profit and loss projections;

Conduct event and vendor landscape research to identify the best event dates, venues, and programming;

Maintain inventory and organization of all event records, materials, and equipment;

Coordinate event sponsor assets and materials;

Organization of event talent and staff travel arrangements as needed.

Marketing and promotion:

Work with the art and communications teams to develop promotional assets and outreach for each event;

Work with the advertising department to provide information and materials to event sponsors and update promotional materials for potential sponsors;

Ensure that all Mother Jones departments have necessary resources to promote Mother Jones events to their constituents.

Advertising coordination and administration:

General support of the advertising department including organization of staff calendars, database maintenance, ad collection/tracking, and spreadsheet updates; Creation of marketing blasts under the direction of VP of Media Sales; Assist the magazine’s production director with the collection, distribution, and return of all print ad materials; Assist Reps with organization and distribution of materials and details for outside sales calls and trade shows attended by the sales team; Assemble expense reports & track receipts for Mother Jones’ accounting team; Maintain Advertising folder organization and updated documents on server; Organize the general advertising area, including management of the inventory of all sales materials including, but not limited to: media kits, promotional mailings, etc.; Liaison between the advertising department and various Mother Jones departments the business, art, and editorial teams.



Desired skills and requirements:

Interest and at least two years of experience producing and planning both large- and small-scale events;

An outgoing personality, comfort managing crowds, and grace under pressure;

Willingness to travel for Mother Jones events nationwide;

Strong written and verbal communication skills; comfort with reaching out to new contacts via cold calls and email;

Ability to manage multiple groups of people and organizational partners;

Professional multitasking and project management skills;

An incredible eye for detail and organization;

Strong proficiency in Microsoft Excel and Word.

Mother Jones and its parent organization, the Foundation for National Progress, are committed to building and maintaining a diverse and welcoming workplace. We do not discriminate in our hiring based on race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, marital status, veteran status, union activity, physical or mental disability, AIDS/HIV status, on-the-job injuries, age, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

To apply, please send us a résumé and a personalized cover letter outlining why this is the place you want to work and what you bring to the table. Email both documents to jobs (at) motherjones (dot) com with “Event Coordinator” as the subject line. No calls.