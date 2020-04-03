Mother Jones seeks a collaborative and innovative human resources director to help guide our award-winning, 44-year-old news organization, which has grown significantly in the past three years. Today, our San Francisco–based nonprofit has about 90 employees, and offices in New York and Washington, DC. Our newsroom goes deep on the biggest stories of the moment, from politics and criminal justice to education, climate change, corruption, and human rights.

There are many past roles and experiences that would make you an ideal candidate for this position, but one must-have is a basic understanding of labor law and how it applies to office life. An ideal candidate would have a track record of handling a wide portfolio of human resources responsibilities, from administering benefits and managing the employee evaluation process to fostering a workplace that values diversity and inclusion. At Mother Jones, the HR director advocates for both employees and employer, and balances both interests.

You’ll support the managers in our newsroom; the journalists whose work appears across our website, magazine, podcasts, social media channels, and videos; and department heads for Mother Jones’ fundraising, technology, advertising, and business operations teams.

About half of Mother Jones employees are represented by a labor union. The HR director is a non-union position.

Ideal candidates will have an interest in the news industry or the areas that Mother Jones covers. Experience working at a nonprofit or news organization is helpful, but not required.

This job is based in San Francisco and reports to the chief operating officer.

In addition to the opportunity to work with a pretty amazing crew, we have fantastic benefits, including health, dental, and vision benefits for our employees and their dependents (premiums fully paid by Mother Jones); paid vacation starting at three weeks per year; pretax commuter benefits; and an FSA program and a matching 401(k).

Responsibilities

Manage the onboarding and offboarding process for all employees

Facilitate the recruiting process in support of the hiring managers, including creating job descriptions, candidate screening, interview training, immigration/visa/work status determination, and employee orientation. Manage a full suite of employee benefits and related insurance plans, including overseeing open enrollment and managing 401(k) plans, vendors, digital systems, and employee communication

Develop and administer HR policies and provide guidance to staff regarding labor law, collective bargaining agreements, and human resources best practices, as necessary

Coordinate employee development through facilitation of training, evaluation process, and general coaching

Coordinate the payroll process with accounting

Support the COO and CFO in high-level HR work through research, documentation, and analysis

Manage the HR generalist/facilities manager

Experience

BA/BS in a business field, or equivalent work experience

Experience working with a labor union is strongly desired

At least five years of human resource management

Experience as a human resources director or comparable senior-level position strongly desired

Knowledge of California labor law, and experience with New York labor law and/or labor law in other states is a plus

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

Skills

Strong understanding of the interview process, benefits administration, labor law, payroll, and other HR functions

Demonstrated experience working with diverse teams

Experience supporting remote teams

A high comfort level with adapting to evolving technology systems

Superior communication skills and time management

Highly organized, with meticulous attention to detail

Strong emotional intelligence

The ability to carry confidence, understand nuance, and maintain professionalism at all times

Please submit a cover letter and resume. Your cover letter should clearly connect your work experience to the type of work you would do at Mother Jones. Email both documents to jobs (at) motherjones (dot) com with “Human Resources Director” as the subject line. PDF attachments only. No calls, please.

Mother Jones and its parent organization, the Foundation for National Progress, are committed to building and maintaining a diverse and welcoming workplace. We do not discriminate in our hiring based on race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, marital status, veteran status, union activity, physical or mental disability, AIDS/HIV status, on-the-job injuries, age, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.