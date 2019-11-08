Investigative Editor, Corruption Project

Mother Jones is looking for an experienced editor to spearhead a major reporting project on corruption.

You’ll lead a team of reporters and researchers to do in-depth investigative work on how vested interests manipulate systems to their advantage. Examples include the myriad conflicts of interest in the Trump administration; the cover-up of climate science by fossil fuel interests; and the corrosive graft that serves to maintain power and wealth, such as the college admissions scandal.

This project requires strong editing and reporting chops, but just as essential are ambitious thinking about dot-connecting ideas and the capacity to translate them into accessible, compelling stories. We want this reporting to sing, not just for people who will read a 5,000-word investigation but also for people who prefer a graphic, an animation, or an Instagram story. Reported essays should synthesize some of the head-spinningly complex details of these stories and help frame them for audiences.

You’ll be part of Mother Jones’ growing newsroom (now 60-plus strong) in one of our main locations—San Francisco; Washington, DC; or New York—and along with the core project group, you’ll have the support of the entire team, including data journalists, designers, and coders. The story of corruption is at the heart of the crisis of democracy, and your work will help readers make sense of it at a critical moment.

Requirements:

Five years of professional journalism experience

Track record of telling big complex stories in addictively engaging ways

Teamwork magic, especially in working with dispersed teams over long periods and helping colleagues work on several tracks (e.g., quick-turn and in-depth) simultaneously

Ease with making or being part of multimedia projects

Good social voice and ability to guide others on social platforms

An interest in connecting and interacting with readers

A strong writing voice of your own

A burning passion for the topic of corruption, because it’s not for the faint of heart

You can expect:

An amazing network of reporters, editors, and digital producers to work with

Support from ace fact-checking and legal teams

Industry-leading benefits

Being part of a strong, independent, nonprofit news organization supported by and accountable to its audience

Mother Jones and its parent organization, the Foundation for National Progress, are committed to building and maintaining a diverse and welcoming workplace. We do not discriminate in our hiring based on race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, marital status, veteran status, union activity, physical or mental disability, AIDS/HIV status, on-the-job injuries, age, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

To apply, please send us a résumé and a personalized cover letter telling us why this is the org/job for you. Email both documents to jobs (at) motherjones (dot) com with “Investigative Editor, Corruption Project” as the subject line (pdf attachments only). No calls, please.