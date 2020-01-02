Investigative Reporting Residency

Mother Jones is launching a unique two-year residency for emerging and midcareer journalists to develop in-depth reporting about or from historically underrepresented communities.

We aim to fill a gap in the journalism ecosystem—that point after early jobs where you’ve got the chops to deliver conversation-changing reporting but can’t find an editor to assign it or the time and financial security to pull it off. And we want to create a pathway for journalists whose voices and views deserve amplifying, and who have critically important stories to tell, yet too often encounter obstacles breaking into longform and investigative reporting.

We’re hiring two investigative reporting residents each year for a two-year period each. You’ll be part of the Mother Jones newsroom (in San Francisco; Washington, DC; New York; or Los Angeles) with all the team support that entails, from legal review, fact-checking, and research, to rigorous in-depth editing and mentoring, along with excellent health and vacation benefits and union membership. And you’ll have the Mother Jones platform, including our powerful digital and social reach and our award-winning print magazine, podcast, and video platforms, to distribute and elevate your work.

If this sounds right for you, please send us a cover letter, work samples, and a description of the kind of story or project you’re interested in. Tell us about an obsession you’d pursue, a line of inquiry you’d open, a format you’d explore (text? podcast? video? something else?). We want to design this program to work for you and reflect your ideas.

Requirements:

Five years of professional journalism or related experience

Demonstrated track record reporting and telling significant in-depth or investigative stories

Experience and comfort with social media for reporting, conversation, and story promotion

Nice to have:

Experience with multimedia platforms or data journalism

Mother Jones and its parent organization, the Foundation for National Progress, are committed to building and maintaining a diverse and welcoming workplace. We do not discriminate in our hiring based on race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, marital status, veteran status, union activity, physical or mental disability, AIDS/HIV status, on-the-job injuries, age, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

To apply, please send us a resume and a personalized cover letter telling us why this is the org/job for you. Email both documents to jobs (at) motherjones (dot) com with “Investigative Reporting Residency” as the subject line (PDF attachments only). No calls, please.