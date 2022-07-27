Mother Jones Digital Producer (Temporary Contract)

Mother Jones is looking for a Digital Producer to join our award-winning multimedia team. This is a minimum 6-month temporary contract position reporting to the Deputy Editor.

The Digital Producer will create high-impact videos that inform and inspire audiences across all our channels. This includes breaking news video, scoops, reporter-driven explainers and takes, highlights or compilation packages, and more. This role will also collaborate with our Assistant Digital Producer by helping to supervise workflow and edits.

If you are ready to run headlong into a fast-paced newsscape, deploying your creative flair and technical prowess with every bound, this job is for you.

Primary responsibilities:

Independently pitching, scripting, editing, and publishing regular short-form video across platforms; supervising edits of the same; producing to timely deadlines and the highest technical standards; Providing support and quality control for multimedia production across a variety of projects; Producing reporters and editors for on-screen performances; Partnering with the Deputy Editor and team to prioritize stories, set the weekly video agenda, and manage team workflow; Performing related work as assigned by the Deputy Editor.

Must-haves:

Five years of newsroom or equivalent experience creating video journalism, including independently managing workflow for other producers.

Technical: professional-grade Adobe Creative Cloud prowess, including the ability to problem-solve and learn autonomously; Journalistic: an unrelenting attention to detail and deep commitment to journalistic principles; Storytelling: a sense for how viral daily news moments will drive audience engagement; an ability to venture into the unknown and adapt to fast-changing newsroom priorities; Project management: staying on top of multiple projects at once, planning backwards, and anticipating obstacles; ease working within a small team collaborating with a wide variety of personalities across a newsroom that has been re-wired for remote work; excellent verbal and written communication skills; a sense of humor is always a plus.

In addition to sending a résumé and short introductory cover letter, please send 3 examples of visual journalism, or a reel showing off your work. If possible, offer a variety of formats on different platforms. Email your submission to jobs@motherjones.com, addressed to James West, Deputy Editor, with “Digital Producer” as the subject line.

Competitive salary details are available upon inquiry.

Please submit by Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

About Mother Jones

Mother Jones is a growing, reader-supported nonprofit news organization dedicated to in-depth and investigative coverage of big, newsworthy stories. We have editors who can shape your investigative projects into powerful narratives or help you get fast-moving stories out in minutes. Our deep social reach ensures that your work will be widely seen. Plus, Mother Jones has a healthy, diversified business model that keeps us independent and stable, and a management team that knows that hard work and driving ambition are not incompatible with sanity.

Mother Jones and its parent organization, the Foundation for National Progress, are committed to a diverse and welcoming workplace. We do not discriminate based on race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, marital status, veteran status, union activity, physical or mental disability, AIDS/HIV status, on-the-job injuries, age, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.