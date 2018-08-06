Newsroom Data Scientist

Do you love numbers and want to use them for good? Do you love using data to find stories no one else is telling? Are you interested in connecting journalists and readers to make sense of complicated issues? Mother Jones is looking for a hardcore data nerd to illuminate some of today’s most complex and urgent stories, from disinformation to corruption and financial conflicts of interest.

You might be a journalist with a solid data-science background or a data scientist with journalism experience. Either way, you should be able to explain to an intelligent, but statistically untrained journalist (or reader) when you’d use a quantile regression or what’s the best (or worst) way to visualize a data set. You’re the kind of person who has opinions about pie charts; your idea of a good time is a morning spent exploring Google Public Data. At Mother Jones, you’ll have a chance to apply your data superpowers to everything from breaking stories and big investigations to the challenges of building a reader-supported journalism organization.

You’ll be working with editors, reporters, design and social experts, and our audience team, so passion for communicating with and educating non-numbers people on data issues is a must. A degree in statistics is helpful, but you can demonstrate your data prowess in other ways. Experience in a newsroom or comparable setting is a must.

This position can be based in Mother Jones’ offices in San Francisco, New York, or Washington, D.C.

Salary will be competitive and based on experience.

Mother Jones is a growing, reader-supported nonprofit news organization dedicated to in-depth and investigative coverage of big, newsworthy stories. We have editors who can shape your investigative projects into powerful narratives or help you get fast-moving stories out in minutes. Our deep social reach ensures that your work will be widely seen. Plus, Mother Jones has a healthy, diversified business model that keeps us independent and stable, and a management team that knows that hard work and driving ambition are not incompatible with sanity.

Mother Jones and its parent organization, the Foundation for National Progress, are committed to a diverse and welcoming workplace. We do not discriminate based on race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, marital status, veteran status, union activity, physical or mental disability, AIDS/HIV status, on-the-job injuries, age, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

To apply, please send us a résumé and a personalized cover letter outlining why you’re perfect for this job and vice versa. Email both documents to jobs@motherjones.com with “Data Scientist” as the subject line. No calls please.