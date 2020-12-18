ABOUT THE ROLE

Mother Jones is looking for a part-time Office Assistant to join our team. The office assistant is a critical role that will help our organization meet our daily operations needs for the next several months by working 22.5 hours weekly. The right candidate for this role is someone who can seamlessly move from troubleshooting a remote employee’s missing equipment delivery to working with the revenue team and other stakeholders to manage incoming mail or assist with employee onboarding. They’ll help make Mother Jones function on a day-to-day basis.

The Office Assistant will keep our San Francisco office running smoothly while keeping an eye on our currently closed DC and New York offices by helping to manage East Coast office issues remotely. This is an essential internal customer service role who’ll help employees stay productive and who’ll be passionate about improving the experience of remote workers.

This job is covered under the terms of a collective bargaining agreement with Local 2103, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, AFL-CIO. This is a grant-funded position that may eventually become permanent, but is for now not guaranteed to continue past June 30, 2021. However, the employee will be eligible for prorated vacation, sick, and personal time off as well as health, vision, and dental insurance on the first of the month after their date of hire. Both the employee and eligible dependents will be covered.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage incoming physical mail for Mother Jones’ San Francisco, DC, and New York offices.

Come into the SF office on a regular basis (several times a week) to manage any in-office needs for a handful of SF employees who periodically work onsite.

Manage in-office needs of any future subtenants.

Manage and troubleshoot facilities issues, including communicating with building staff and security, for the SF, NY, and DC offices.

Coordinate office space maintenance including recycling, garbage, storage space, office moves, and general office tidiness, etc.

In coordination with HR and the operations team, implement office safety, emergency safety, and related projects including in-office COVID protocols developed by HR and the executive team.

Provide in-house customer service–style support for staff and help troubleshoot ad-hoc issues for remote and nonremote employees and/or direct issues to the appropriate department. This includes ordering equipment and handling or escalating any hardware IT issues.

Manage inventory of office supplies.

Provide general support to visitors when routine office activity resumes.

Coordinate with the HR team as they complete onboarding and offboarding.

Answer the main office phone line and direct calls as needed.

Assist HR Director with employee relations.

Plan and execute internal events for staff.

Other duties as assigned by the HR Director (e.g., updating internal documents and directories).

Manage the calendar to organize in-office visits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manage the general office phone number and route phone calls and messages to the appropriate internal contact.

Assist the Business Manager and Senior Business Strategist with vendor management and invoice processing.

Manage the monthly employee appreciation program, including maintaining a list of staff anniversaries and coordinating appreciation purchases.

Maintain office infrastructure equipment, including copiers, VoIP phone system, mail metering machine, etc.

Maximize the Foundation for National Progress’ nonprofit status, seek socially responsible vendors, leverage vendor customer service, and conduct billing and invoice reconciliation.

Other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS

Superior customer service and interpersonal and organizational skills, as well as a commitment to accuracy, detail, and efficiency.

The ability to maintain grace, good humor, and a pleasant and professional demeanor when interacting with staff, including when under pressure.

The ability to take ownership of staff requests and resolve requests with a sense of urgency; must be able to communicate quickly and with confidence.

Experience working in a remote environment.

One to three years of relevant experience.

Demonstrated proficiency with Microsoft Office products, as well as some experience with Zoom and other meeting and productivity software.

HOW TO APPLY

Only applications submitted to this Application Form will be considered for this recruiting round. Unfortunately, due to the high volume of applicants for any given role, there may be delays in responding to every application submitted.

What you’ll need for the application form:

An updated resume showing relevant experience.

A personalized cover letter outlining why you’re a good fit for the job.

EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY DISCLOSURE

Mother Jones and its parent organization, the Foundation for National Progress, are committed to creating a diverse environment and are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, marital status, union activity, AIDS/HIV status, on-the-job injuries, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

We also know that great candidates can bring skills to the role that we haven’t thought of just yet, and who won’t fit everything we’ve described above. If this is you, don’t hesitate to apply. Tell us what unique contributions you can offer. We are dedicated to improving our organization and know that part of it means to better reflect the people we serve. We are committed to diversity and building an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and ages and we especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including women, people of color, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities.