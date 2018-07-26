Office Manager—San Francisco

Mother Jones is looking for a smart, efficient, hard-working Office Manager to help keep our office staff and office systems operating at peak performance. In addition to owning all aspects of office services, a key element of this role is providing HR support to our Director of Human Resources. Thus, the ideal candidate should have at least one to two years of office-management experience and one to two years of human resources experience. A love of customer service and problem solving is an essential component of this role.

This full-time position is based in our San Francisco office.

Major Responsibilities:

Create and maintain systems/processes to handle office management operations and needs, including but not limited to office security, deliveries, mail metering machine, and general office operations;

Identify opportunities for streamlining and optimizing all aspects of office management, and implement systems and solutions to reduce costs, inefficiencies and redundancies;

Coordinate all aspects of office space maintenance and expansion/contraction, including office moves and renovations, cubicle setup and maintenance, storage space, and general office tidiness;

Maximize vendor relationships—acquire and analyze volume discounts; maximize the FNP’s non-profit status; seek socially responsible vendors; maximize vendor customer service; conduct bill reconciliation;

Manage the office doorbell and access and egress to the office; greet and receive all guests at the front desk and direct them appropriately;

Purchase and maintain all office- and kitchen-related supplies and act as a liaison with all related vendors;

Handle incoming/outgoing mail and shipping;

Prepare workspace, equipment, and onboarding paperwork for all new hires;

Serve as remote backup support for the office manager of the FNP’s East Coast offices;

Create and maintain HR personnel files for all staff;

Assist with HRIS data entry and payroll data entry;

Help manage employee benefit programs;

Assist Human Resources Director in responding to HR-related questions and troubleshooting needs from employees;

Other duties as assigned, including occasional overlapping duties with other office support staff.

Qualifications:

A least 1-2 years of office management experience;

At least 1-2 years of general HR experience;

Superior customer service, interpersonal and organizational skills, as well as a commitment to accuracy, detail, and efficiency;

The ability to maintain grace, good humor, and a pleasant and professional demeanor when interacting with staff, including when under pressure;

The ability to take ownership of staff requests and resolve requests with a sense of urgency;

Must be able to communicate quickly and with confidence;

The ability to take direction;

Demonstrated proficiency with Microsoft Office products.

Mother Jones and its parent organization, the Foundation for National Progress, are committed to building and maintaining a diverse and welcoming workplace. We do not discriminate in our hiring based on race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, marital status, veteran status, union activity, physical or mental disability, AIDS/HIV status, on-the-job injuries, age, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

To apply, please email a résumé and personalized cover letter to jobs@motherjones.com with “Office Manager” as the subject line. No calls, please.