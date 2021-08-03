Mother Jones seeks an experienced, talented office manager to provide exceptional internal customer service to our team of 90 employees.

The office manager is a critical role in our organization. This person is an incredibly organized individual with keen emotional intelligence who can seamlessly move from troubleshooting a remote employee’s missing equipment delivery to working with the revenue team and other stakeholders to manage incoming mail or assist with onboarding. The person works in the San Francisco office several days a week and keeps our San Francisco headquarters running smoothly while keeping an eye on our smaller DC and NY offices and managing any East Coast office issues remotely. This is an essential internal customer service role for someone who is passionate about improving the experience of remote workers, and will help employees stay productive.

Currently most employees are remote, but changes are occurring that will help employees return to a safe office environment. This is also a union position, and, as such, the terms of this job are covered under the collective bargaining agreement with Local 2103, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, AFL-CIO. The position is non-exempt and pay ranges from $45,760-$52,000 per year.

Ideal candidates will have an interest in the news industry or the areas that Mother Jones reports on. Experience working at a nonprofit is helpful but not required.

RESPONSIBILITIES

In coordination with Human Resources and the Operations team, implement office safety, emergency safety, and related projects including in-office COVID protocols developed by HR and the Executive team.

Along with the AP/AR coordinator, manage incoming physical mail for Mother Jones’ San Francisco, DC, and New York offices.

Come into the SF office on a regular basis (probably several times a week) to manage any in-office needs for a handful of SF office employees who periodically work onsite.

Provide in-house customer service–style support for staff and help troubleshoot ad-hoc issues for remote and non remote employees and/or direct issues to the appropriate department. This includes ordering equipment and handling or escalating any hardware IT issues.

Manage in-office needs of any future subtenants.

Manage and troubleshoot facilities issues, including communicating with building staff and security, for the SF, NY, and DC offices.

Coordinate all aspects of office space maintenance, including recycling, garbage, storage space, office moves, and general office tidiness.

Manage inventory of office supplies.

Provide general support to visitors when routine office activity resumes.

Coordinate with the HR team as they complete onboarding and offboarding.

Answer the main office phone line and direct calls as needed.

Assist HR Director with employee relations.

Plan and execute internal events for staff.

Manage the general office phone number and route phone calls and messages to the appropriate internal contact.

Assist the business manager and senior business strategist with vendor management and invoice processing.

Other duties as assigned by the HR Director.

QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum two years experience in an administrative role.

Interpersonal and organizational skills, as well as a commitment to accuracy, detail, and efficiency.

Ability to communicate effectively in writing and verbally with all levels of personnel in a professional, courteous, and effective manner, including when under pressure.

The ability to take ownership of staff requests and resolve requests with a sense of urgency.

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook).

HOW TO APPLY

Only applications submitted to this Application Form will be considered for this recruiting round. Unfortunately, due to the high volume of applicants for any given role, there may be delays in responding to every application submitted.

What you’ll need for the application form:

An updated resume

A well-thought-out cover letter detailing your interest in and relevant experience for the role

EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY DISCLOSURE

Mother Jones and its parent organization, the Foundation for National Progress, are committed to creating a diverse environment and are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, marital status, union activity, AIDS/HIV status, on-the-job injuries, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

We are committed to diversity and building an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and ages and we especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including women, people of color, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities.