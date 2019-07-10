Part-Time Office Assistant

Mother Jones is looking for an efficient, hard-working, well-organized support person to help keep our San Francisco office staff and systems operating at peak performance. A love of customer service and problem-solving is essential to this role, as you’ll be helping Mother Jones provide critical support for office staff in a timely manner. This part-time position (25 hours per week) will report to our director of human resources and will provide support and assistance to our office manager.

This position is based in our San Francisco office.

Major Responsibilities:

Manage the office doorbell; greet and receive all guests at the front desk and direct them appropriately;

Purchase and maintain all office supplies and kitchen supplies;

Handle incoming/outgoing mail and shipping;

Assist with preparation of documentation, space, and equipment for all new hires;

Manage conference room calendar reservation requests;

Manage the monthly employee appreciation program, including maintaining a list of staff anniversaries and coordinating appreciation purchases;

Assist with monthly bill reconciliation from office-services vendors;

Assist with preparing holiday party and other staff-appreciation events;

General support of the director of human resources and office manager, including but not limited to filing, organizational projects, and database maintenance;

Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

Superior customer service, interpersonal and organizational skills, as well as a commitment to accuracy, detail, and efficiency;

The ability to maintain grace, good humor, and a pleasant and professional demeanor when interacting with staff, including when under pressure;

The ability to take ownership of staff requests and resolve requests with a sense of urgency; must be able to communicate quickly and with confidence;

One to three years of relevant experience;

Demonstrated proficiency with Microsoft Office products.

Mother Jones and its parent organization, the Foundation for National Progress, are committed to building and maintaining a diverse and welcoming workplace. We do not discriminate in our hiring based on race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, marital status, veteran status, union activity, physical or mental disability, AIDS/HIV status, on-the-job injuries, age, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

To apply, please email a personalized cover letter and résumé to jobs@motherjones.com with “Office Assistant” as the subject line (pdf attachments only). No calls, please.