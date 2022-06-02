Overview

With fearless, rigorously fact-checked reporting, America’s longest-running investigative journalism nonprofit exposes abuses of power, elevates unheard voices, and illuminates ways to make change. Our journalism reaches millions each month and has changed minds, laws, and the course of presidential campaigns.

Mother Jones is looking for an experienced print production manager to aid in the creation of our bi-monthly, award-winning magazine. Working with the creative director and the senior managing editor, the production designer will be responsible for some of the key steps in our magazine workflow, including creation of the book map, placement of ads, pre-print quality assurance reviews, and the transmission of files in line with manufacturer specifications.

This is a temporary contract position with hours limited to our production cycle. Because our core magazine team is based on the West Coast, this person should be available to work on Pacific Time.

How to apply

Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume, and three examples of past work to job@motherjones.com.

Responsibilities/duties

Creates the book map for each issue, inputting and circulating revisions as needed

Managing ad material for magazine, ensuring ads meet print specifications and making design tweaks and improvements as needed

File management: kerning type, inputting design corrections from senior managing editor and creative director, placing ads; circulating proofs; reviewing and ensuring optimum color output with Creative Director; confirm production output integrity of every page.

Preparing files for print transmission: overseeing blueline corrections; preparing all page files to manufacturer specifications.

Management, quality control, and production work for digital editions of the print magazine

Other duties as assigned by supervisor.

Requirements

3 to 5 years experience in print production, ideally working with magazines

Exceptional organizational and people skills

Must be very detail and deadline oriented.

Willing to roll up one’s sleeves and do whatever it takes to get the job done.

Days/Hours

The production designer will help with two issues of our magazine, with a possibility of extension. Production of those two issues will take place late June through July, and late August through the third week of September..

Hours will be limited to the weeks of our magazine production cycle. Though exact hours may vary as needed, total time worked during one production cycle will not exceed 130 hours over 5 weeks: one week of 10 hours, two weeks of 40 hours, and two weeks of 20 hours.

$52/hour

Our Commitment

Mother Jones and its parent organization, the Foundation for National Progress, are committed to creating a diverse environment and are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, marital status, union activity, AIDS/HIV status, on-the-job injuries, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

We are committed to diversity and building an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and ages and we especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including women, people of color, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities.