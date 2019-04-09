Mother Jones is looking for a smart, efficient, hard-working Reader Support Assistant to manage all subscription customer service aspects for Mother Jones magazine and low-dollar donors, as well as provide support and assistance to the Senior Director of Membership in the analysis of current systems with a focus on improvements and efficiencies. The Reader Support Assistant will also provide part-time support and assistance to the Office Manager and the Director of Human Resources. A love of customer service and problem solving is a must-have to be considered for this role.

This full-time position is based in our San Francisco office.

Major Membership Responsibilities:

Facilitate the response to customer service calls, emails, and letters concerning individual and gift subscription problems, digital subscriptions, newsletters, back-issue sales, one-time low-dollar donations, and ongoing sustainer donations;

Act as a primary subscription fulfillment house liaison regarding customer service issues and alert them of recurring issues and trends;

Act as primary contact and facilitator for third-party donation systems and orders received in-house;

With the Senior Director of Membership, supervise the fulfillment vendor’s customer service policies and practices, establish protocols, and troubleshoot wide-scale problems related to their implementation;

Continually analyze current customer service systems, and revise as necessary to automate and streamline the overall process while maintaining the same quality of service and experience for members;

Oversee the complimentary subscription process for internal departments;

Reconcile department-specific/mail account-specific postage accounts monthly;

Other duties as assigned by supervisor.

Major Administration Responsibilities:

Handle incoming/outgoing mail and shipping;

Manage the office doorbell; greet and receive all guests and direct them appropriately;

Manage conference room calendar reservation requests;

Purchase and maintain all office- and kitchen-related supplies;

Act as backup for the Office Manager when needed;

Other duties as assigned by supervisor.

Qualifications:

At least one year of customer service experience;

A pleasant and professional communication manner across all channels;

The ability to multitask while staying calm under pressure;

Must care deeply about accuracy and efficiency and be able to solve complex problems;

Proficiency with the full Microsoft Office Suite, with a strong focus on Excel;

Customer/membership database experience a plus.

Mother Jones and its parent organization, the Foundation for National Progress, are committed to building and maintaining a diverse and welcoming workplace. We do not discriminate in our hiring based on race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, marital status, veteran status, union activity, physical or mental disability, AIDS/HIV status, on-the-job injuries, age, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

To apply, please email a personalized cover letter and résumé to jobs@motherjones.com with “Reader Support Assistant” as the subject line (pdf attachments only). No calls, please.