Reporter-Information Warfare

Mother Jones is looking for an experienced reporter to spearhead our coverage of information warfare and how media platforms and organizations fight it or perpetuate propaganda and conspiracies. There’s a firehose of takes on individual falsehoods, but you will dig deeper to understand and expose the forces behind information warfare. This can include a range of issues, from the role technology platforms play to campaigns by foreign actors to the bad-faith acceptance of disinformation by politicians and corporations. You should be ready to:

Apply your strong research and writing chops to a full range of stories, whether short form or long, quick turnaround or in-depth

Be a sophisticated writer with the ability to combine reporting and sharp analysis

Develop and nurture a strong, diverse network of sources in complex fields such as technology, law enforcement, or national security

Have a lively social-media presence and know how to leverage it

Collaborate with colleagues on beat coverage and in-depth projects

Experiment with multiple ways of telling stories (graphics, iterative, etc.)

Must have:

At least four years of professional reporting experience in a national context

Experience covering complex topics

A sharp sense of the political landscape and news cycle

Grace under pressure

Team spirit

A background covering the intersection of technology and current affairs

This position can be based in Mother Jones’ offices in San Francisco, New York, or Washington, D.C.

Salary will be competitive and based on experience.

Mother Jones is a growing, reader-supported nonprofit news organization dedicated to in-depth and investigative coverage of big, newsworthy stories. We have editors who can shape your investigative projects into powerful narratives or help you get fast-moving stories out in minutes. Our deep social reach ensures that your work will be widely seen. Plus, Mother Jones has a healthy, diversified business model that keeps us independent and stable, and a management team that knows that hard work and driving ambition are not incompatible with sanity.

Mother Jones and its parent organization, the Foundation for National Progress, are committed to a diverse and welcoming workplace. We do not discriminate based on race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, marital status, veteran status, union activity, physical or mental disability, AIDS/HIV status, on-the-job injuries, age, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

To apply, please send us a résumé and a personalized cover letter outlining why you’re perfect for this job and vice versa. Email both documents to jobs@motherjones.com with “Disinformation Reporter” as the subject line. No calls please.