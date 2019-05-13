Mother Jones is looking for an ace research editor to lead our prestigious Ben Bagdikian Fellowship Program and ensure that our magazine and website are bullet-proof. You’ll be a backstop for Mother Jones investigations and will work with fellows, editors, reporters, and our legal team to produce reporting that is accurate and fair. This is a San Francisco-based, full-time gig and one that sometimes demands long and unpredictable hours. But it promises an unmatched experience in return: loads of fascinating content, a range of online and print responsibilities, and limitless opportunities to contribute to a dynamic, award-winning, independent investigative news outlet.

The successful candidate will have both an exceptional attention to detail and a respect for facts but will also have a knack for diplomacy and collaboration. This person will also be extremely well organized, able to multitask under time constraints with grace and accuracy, and accustomed to working for fast-paced publications both online and in print.

Major responsibilities include:

Ensuring the highest standards of accuracy and fairness for all Mother Jones journalism;

Assigning, scheduling, and coordinating fact-checking assignments for print stories;

Overseeing the assignment of online fact-checks to fellows in San Francisco;

Vetting stories with our house attorney to ensure all legal concerns are addressed;

Acting as a liaison between writers and fact-checkers, as well as between fact-checkers and story editors;

Managing all aspects of the Ben Bagdikian Fellowship Program and ensuring Mother Jones recruits a highly qualified and diverse pool of fellowship applicants;

Training, coaching, supervising, and evaluating fellows in San Francisco and Washington, DC, in fact-checking and in-house research;

Maintaining research tools and archived digital and hard-copy fact-check files;

Overseeing story concerns and issuing corrections;

Providing support to the Washington, DC, bureau’s fellow coordinator, and frequently communicating with DC bureau staff;

Coordinating regularly with the editor-in-chief and the managing editor in matters related to fact-checking, research, and the Ben Bagdikian Fellowship Program;

Research and writing projects as assigned;

Other related duties as assigned by Supervisor.

Qualifications:

3-5 years of journalism experience, with an emphasis on strong reporting chops in order to teach re-reporting and additional skills;

Previous experience with magazine fact-checking;

Highly organized and detail-oriented, and able to handle deadline pressures;

Ability to be punctilious when necessary and to craft compromises that respect the integrity of a story;

Flexibility and willingness to work long hours when necessary;

Sound judgment;

Coaching/mentoring/teaching experience a plus.

Mother Jones and its parent organization, the Foundation for National Progress, are committed to building and maintaining a diverse and welcoming workplace. We do not discriminate in our hiring based on race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, marital status, veteran status, union activity, physical or mental disability, AIDS/HIV status, on-the-job injuries, age, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

To apply, please send your résumé and a personalized cover letter outlining why this is the org/job for you to jobs(at)motherjones(dot)com with “Research Editor” as the subject line (pdf attachments only). No calls or office drop-ins.