ABOUT THE ROLE

Mother Jones is looking for a Senior Designer to join our award-winning visuals team. This is a full-time, exempt position reporting to the Creative Director, and the salary range will depend on the candidate’s experience. This is also a union position and, as such, the terms of this job are covered under the collective bargaining agreement with Local 2103, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, AFL-CIO.

The ideal candidate should have experience working in a newsroom, a knack for creating fast-turnaround digital illustrations, an interest in how design can impact the business side of journalism, and a passion for storytelling across multiple platforms.

Though our art department is centered in the Bay Area, the successful candidate can initially begin working on a remote basis. However, after the pandemic you will be expected to travel to our San Francisco office up to six times a year, for a week at a time, in line with our magazine publishing dates.

US: A reader-supported nonprofit news organization that publishes a torrent of original reporting each day on our site, in addition to our gorgeous bimonthly print magazine. The Senior Designer will work closely with our art, editorial, and production teams as well as our tech, video, business operations, engagement, and reader support teams. We’re looking for someone who cares about honest journalism and is eager to play a vital role in Mother Jones’ growth and success. Learn more about us at MotherJones.com.

YOU: An ambitious creative with strong design chops and a firm foundation in illustration, digital design, typography, and editorial design. You relish collaborative brainstorming and have the hands-on design and production skills to execute ideas yourself. You stay on top of current design trends, and, as our Senior Designer, you would seek out new and diverse illustration talent to help keep our work fresh and representative of the stories we tell. You’re always thinking about the reader, and you’re beyond labels like “print designer” or “digital designer” because you design with empathy and you’re comfortable meeting any audience anywhere.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

(Senior Designer is expected to do these on a regular basis)

Design and illustrate stories that are published on MotherJones.com

Design pages and features for our bimonthly magazine

Work with our social team on custom designs for Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram

Collaborate with our multimedia team on digital graphics for videos and podcast promotion

Read lots of news stories and features

Other duties as assigned

SECONDARY RESPONSIBILITIES

(Senior Designer may be involved in the following, depending on a combination of skills, interests, and organizational need)

Assign freelance art and help make selections from sets of photography as needed

Create charts and infographics based on data provided by reporters and editors

Brainstorm concepts for the cover of our magazine

Design web products for our tech team to build. Examples include a new site element to increase fundraising, or a new way to present story links on the homepage.

Work with ad clients to design or update their ads for print, web, and email, and work with our colleagues outside the newsroom to design house ads for print, web, and email

Create printed materials for our advertising, fundraising, and events teams. Examples include designing a brochure for our next fundraising campaign, or posters for one of our live events.

Create digital designs for our advertising, fundraising, and events teams. Examples include making a PowerPoint deck for a fundraising presentation, or designing a landing page for a Mother Jones events series.

QUALIFICATIONS

A strong background in editorial design and digital illustration

The ability to work with tight deadlines

Have team-focused work habits for a highly collaborative digital environment—experience with remote/distributed work is a plus

Advanced proficiency with design tools such as Photoshop, InDesign, and Illustrator

A solid grounding in HTML and CSS plus interest in UX, A/B testing, and user testing

In pursuit of audiences on all platforms, an interest in motion graphics is an obvious but nonessential plus

Working knowledge of, or the ability to learn, other tools like WordPress, Adobe XD, and PowerPoint

Demonstrated ability to think strategically as well as creatively

More than ever in these crazy times, the ability to laugh at yourself helps

HOW TO APPLY

Only applications submitted to this Application Form will be considered for this recruiting round. Unfortunately, due to the high volume of applicants for any given role, there may be delays in responding to every application submitted.

What you’ll need for the application form:

An updated resume

A well-thought-out cover letter detailing your interest in and experience relevant to the role

A link to your online portfolio

If not included in your online portfolio, some examples of recent work relevant to the role, with any context you feel would help us understand the process through which it was created

EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY DISCLOSURE

Mother Jones and its parent organization, the Foundation for National Progress, are committed to creating a diverse environment and are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, marital status, union activity, AIDS/HIV status, on-the-job injuries, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

We also know that great candidates can bring skills to the role that we haven’t thought of just yet, and who won’t fit everything we’ve described above. If this is you, don’t hesitate to apply. Tell us what unique contributions you can offer. We are dedicated to improving our organization and know that part of it means to better reflect the people we serve. We are committed to diversity and building an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and ages and we especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including women, people of color, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities.