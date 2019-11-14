Senior Manager, Revenue Operations

Do you feel like democracy is in crisis and wish you could make a meaningful difference by applying your digital and systems chops? Join the ace revenue operations team at Mother Jones and help us solve the problem of sustaining a free, independent, and fearless press at a time when it’s needed most.

You will work closely with teams across the organization to make short work of high-impact projects, including testing, implementation, troubleshooting, and creative problem-solving of all kinds.

The ideal candidate has a passion for independent nonprofit journalism and has a demonstrated record of executing complex projects from start to finish. Clear communication, attention to detail, and data-driven decision-making are key.

Founded as a reader-supported nonprofit in 1976, Mother Jones publishes investigative and in-depth journalism that holds the powerful to account. We’re building an innovative, hybrid business model with reader support at the core of the work, and a diverse set of revenue streams (advertising, subscriptions, and other sources) as a foundation for flexibility and stability.

Responsibilities:

Oversee digital revenue operations for Mother Jones in a variety of channels (web, email, podcasts, off-platform, etc.)

Coordinate across departments to implement and troubleshoot key revenue work, including online subscription marketing campaigns, fundraising campaigns, and paid advertising campaigns

Manage a small team that executes digital revenue operations

Direct and oversee data analysis for revenue optimization

Skills and Experience:

2–4+ years with a media company or nonprofit managing digital revenue projects

Microsoft Office with an emphasis on Excel

Analytics software, specifically Google Analytics

Demonstrated ability to lead cross-functional teams and interface with multiple departments

The Ideal Candidate’s Qualifications:

Exceptionally clear communicator

Resourcefulness and creative problem-solving approach to challenges

Passion for independent investigative journalism

Ease with using data to inform decision-making (your own and that of others)

Nice to have:

Experience with Salesforce or other CRMs

Familiarity with managing email programs for nonprofits or media companies

HTML and CSS

Digital fundraising

Magazine fulfillment

Project management software

Programmatic advertising

Mother Jones and its parent organization, the Foundation for National Progress, are committed to building and maintaining a diverse and welcoming workplace. We do not discriminate in our hiring based on race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, marital status, veteran status, union activity, physical or mental disability, AIDS/HIV status, on-the-job injuries, age, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

To apply, please send us a resume and a personalized cover letter telling us why this is the org/job for you. Email both documents to jobs (at) motherjones (dot) com with “Senior Manager, Revenue Operations” as the subject line (PDF attachments only). No calls, please.