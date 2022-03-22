ABOUT THE ROLE

Do you want to help investigative journalism survive—and thrive? Mother Jones, America’s longest-running investigative nonprofit newsroom, is looking to hire a web developer to join our online technology team.

A go-to destination for deep investigative reporting, daily political coverage, and environmental, food, and other news, Mother Jones has 8 million readers across its print and digital platforms, with 2 million social media followers and more than 50,000 donors.

The online technology team plays a central role in the organization, working with our journalists to build and maintain tools for publishing news, helping our business teams raise funds, and providing data to the entire organization to measure our reach and impact. In this role you will have a chance to learn all aspects of the online news business and the continually evolving technologies involved in web publishing.

Candidate Profile:

The ideal candidate is a skilled web developer with extensive experience working on teams. Clear communication is key, including knowing when to ask questions. The candidate should be up to date on trends in web development and be able to research technologies independently as needed. In addition, we are looking for a candidate with experience with WordPress and coding for a high-traffic website.

The Position:

As web developer, you will work to develop, test, deploy, and maintain the technologies that power MotherJones.com and related infrastructure. This job includes working on the front-end design of the website, the editorial user interface used to publish content, and integrations between the website and various other systems, such as web analytics, social media, email service providers, and beyond. You will have the option of working from any of our three offices (San Francisco, New York, or Washington, DC) or working remotely.

Requirements:

Experience developing for WordPress

Solid knowledge of PHP

Solid knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Experience working as part of a team on web development projects

Nice to Haves:

Experience with news/publishing organizations

Familiarity with user experience design

Experience with A/B testing

The Team:

You will be joining a small, distributed team of developers working from various locations across the country. We prefer open-source and collaborative solutions to problems. We have brief daily meetings and work in short, iterative sprints. We also take work-life balance seriously, managing the workload so that extra hours are generally not required.

Over the last two decades, digital technologies have dramatically changed the news business. Mother Jones has successfully navigated those changes to build a powerful and successful news organization. In this position, you will help us as we continue to adapt, experiment, and iterate on our mission to produce stories that matter to the world.

What we have to offer you is a competitive salary, great benefits, ownership of your role, the opportunity for training and growth, and a great team.

SALARY

Minimum $110,000, or DOE.

HOW TO APPLY

Only applications submitted to this Application Form will be considered for this recruiting round. Unfortunately, due to the high volume of applicants for any given role, there may be delays in responding to every application submitted.

What you’ll need for the application form:

An updated resume;

A well-thought-out cover letter outlining why you are right for this job; how your specific vision for this role can advance Mother Jones’ goals; and how your skills can achieve that vision.

EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY DISCLOSURE

Mother Jones and its parent organization, the Foundation for National Progress, are committed to creating a diverse environment and are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, marital status, union activity, AIDS/HIV status, on-the-job injuries, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

We also know that great candidates can bring skills to the role that we haven’t thought of just yet, and who won’t fit everything we’ve described above. If this is you, don’t hesitate to apply. Tell us what unique contributions you can offer. We are dedicated to improving our organization and know that part of it means to better reflect the people we serve. We are committed to diversity and building an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and ages and we especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including women, people of color, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities.