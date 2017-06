This is worth watching to the end. It’s only three minutes long:

“Will there be a hearing on the health care proposal?” Senator @clairecmc asked today in the Finance Cmte. You should watch: #Trumpcare pic.twitter.com/rmKB0rGnTM — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) June 9, 2017

I especially like the part where chairman Orrin Hatch has to get a lengthy brief from one of his aides before he’s able to confirm that, no, there will not be a hearing.