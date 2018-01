Looking for news you can trust?

Just for the record, and yes, I know no one cares etc., but:

Every year lots of corporations hand out bonuses to their workers. In good times more of them do it. In bad times fewer of them do it. The only difference this year is that a dozen or so of them have announced their bonuses in press releases and given credit to the Republican tax cut as a way of sucking up to Donald Trump.

That’s it. I just wanted to whistle into the wind a bit this morning.