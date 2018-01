Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

The gray pod that sits on my desk is Hilbert’s territory. Hopper has never shown much interest in it.

Until the last couple of weeks, that is. Suddenly it’s her new favorite place. However, because she’s such a compact cat, you can barely see her over the sides. Naturally this leads Hilbert to think the pod is unoccupied and ready for him, so he jumps up on the desk. You won’t believe what happens next! I’ll show you next week.