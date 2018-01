Looking for news you can trust?

I don’t have a lot to say about the substance of Joe Kennedy’s SOTU response, but I feel like I have to at least mention it. I’ve long been of the opinion that (a) it’s impossible to give a good SOTU response, and (b) it should be done in front of an audience. Well, Kennedy gave a terrific response and he did it in front of an audience. So it’s not impossible after all.