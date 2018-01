Looking for news you can trust?

It’s winter,¹ and that means it’s time for our backyard squirrel to dig up its buried pine cones and enjoy the fruits of autumn’s labor. And that’s exactly what he’s doing. She’s doing? Can you tell male and female squirrels apart by coloring or something? Either way, he or she made quick work of this pine cone.

¹Yes, yes, it’s 80 degrees here in Southern California. Squirrels don’t care. They still think it’s pretty chilly.