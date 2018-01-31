Super Blue Moon Lunar Eclipse Gallery

Looking for news you can trust?

I learned a few things this morning.

My tripod sucks. But do I really want to spend a ton of money for a new one?

However, my beanbag came through. Yay beanbag!

There are too many damn trees in my neighborhood.

As usual my camera’s resolution at full zoom is terrible. But is this the lens or the aggressive JPEG processing? I took a bunch of pictures in RAW mode, and if I ever upgrade Photoshop to handle my camera’s format I’ll find out.

Still and all, I got pictures. Not great pictures, but they show what things looked like here on the West Coast. Here they are.

1. Moonrise, nine hours before the eclipse. 5:27 pm PST.



2. The start of the eclipse. 4:22 am PST.



3. Nearly full. 4:57 am PST.



4. Totality. 5:26 am PST.



5. Coming out of totality as the morning sky starts to lighten. 6:02 am PST.

