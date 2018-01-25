Trump Says Something or Other About DACA, Will Probably Retract It Shortly

Looking for news you can trust?

Donald Trump said today that he is open to the idea of allowing Dreamers to “morph” into citizens after a period of 10 to 12 years:

“Over a period of 10 to 12 years,” Mr. Trump said, “somebody does a great job, they work hard — that gives incentive to do a great job. Whatever they’re doing, if they do a great job, I think it’s a nice thing to have the incentive of, after a period of years, being able to become a citizen.”

Whatever. The only thing I’m interested in is how the folks who really run things in the White House will row this back on Thursday. Will they say Trump was “speaking hurriedly”? That doing a “great job” means winning a Nobel Prize? That he was talking about Jupiter years, not Earth years? I can hardly wait for the eventual press conference from Davos revising and extending Trump’s remarks.