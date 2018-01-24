Where is Mueller’s Trump-Russia Investigation Headed?

Kevin DrumJan. 24, 2018 2:51 PM

Where indeed? I don’t know. I have always been skeptical that we’ll find any proof of outright collusion between Trump and Russia. On the other hand, there’s already plenty of evidence out there that something happened. And God knows both Trump and the Republican Party are acting so panicked that they pretty obviously think the Mueller investigation is not going well for them.

Anyway. What’s my guess? On a scale of 1 to 10, I think it will end up around a 6 or 7. Let’s call it…oh, I don’t know, maybe Iran-Contra territory?

