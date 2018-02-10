A Hummingbird in Flight

My camera does many wonderful things, but it’s just not good enough to capture good quality photos of hummingbirds. It’s one of life’s little compromises. However, I did get a nice pair of photos the other day. This is a very handsome little hummingbird, and I happened to get lucky and catch a frame of it flying away. It’s amazing how fast those wings beat, and amazing how fast they accelerate from a standing stop. These photos were taken at a shutter speed of 1/1600th of a second, and the wings are still a blur!