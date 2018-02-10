A Hummingbird in Flight

Looking for news you can trust?

My camera does many wonderful things, but it’s just not good enough to capture good quality photos of hummingbirds. It’s one of life’s little compromises. However, I did get a nice pair of photos the other day. This is a very handsome little hummingbird, and I happened to get lucky and catch a frame of it flying away. It’s amazing how fast those wings beat, and amazing how fast they accelerate from a standing stop. These photos were taken at a shutter speed of 1/1600th of a second, and the wings are still a blur!