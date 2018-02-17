Here’s What Really Matters

Looking for news you can trust?

I spent the day on the road yesterday, so I’m a little behind on things. I hope I get this right.

The special prosecutor indicted 13 Russian nationals for illegally interfering in US elections. Donald Trump’s response was to say that what really matters is that he wasn’t indicted.

Seventeen schoolchildren were massacred in Florida. Gov. Rick Scott’s response was to say that what really matters is that the FBI made a mistake, and that means Trump nemesis Christopher Wray should be fired as its director.

Back on the Russians, the White House apparently decided Trump’s personal response wasn’t enough. What really matters, said the deputy press secretary, is that Democrats are even worse than Russians. Oh, and the media too.

Welcome to Donald Trump’s America.