It Pays to Be Technically Literate

Kevin DrumFeb. 22, 2018 7:42 PM

I see that Paul Manafort is now in even deeper trouble than before. Robert Mueller has filed new charges against him, this time involving tax fraud, and they show the depth and sophistication of the techniques Mueller uses to go after his targets:

That’s more or less what tripped up John Lott too. They say that if most criminals weren’t idiots, we’d never catch any of them, and apparently that’s correct.

