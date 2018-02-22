It Pays to Be Technically Literate

Looking for news you can trust?

I see that Paul Manafort is now in even deeper trouble than before. Robert Mueller has filed new charges against him, this time involving tax fraud, and they show the depth and sophistication of the techniques Mueller uses to go after his targets:

Y’all I’m dying, Manafort created an incriminating paper trail because he needed someone to help him convert a Word doc to PDF. pic.twitter.com/CTE4oV7zj0 — Susan Simpson (@TheViewFromLL2) February 22, 2018

That’s more or less what tripped up John Lott too. They say that if most criminals weren’t idiots, we’d never catch any of them, and apparently that’s correct.