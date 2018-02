Looking for news you can trust?

This is a Painted Lady butterfly, one of the most common butterfly species in the world. Apparently it can live anywhere it’s warm enough, which very much includes Southern California. This one lives about a hundred feet from my house.

Or lived, I should say. I took this picture last September, and Painted Ladies have a lifespan of less than a month. But it was pretty while it lasted.