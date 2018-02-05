Lunchtime Photo

Kevin DrumFeb. 5, 2018 3:30 PM

Waiting for the train.

About The Nunes Memo:

Mother Jones has been going after stories that others won’t touch since 1976. Which is why our own David Corn is mentioned in Devin Nunes’ controversial memo on the FBI’s investigation of President Donald Trump. David broke the story of the Steele dossier and was the only journalist to report on it prior to the election.

While partisan interests try their best to attack and shut down the investigation, we’re going to keep on doing what we do best: unwavering, fact-based journalism. If you’d like us to do more reporting that upsets powerful people with secrets to hide, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today.

Donate Now