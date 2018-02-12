Lunchtime Photo

Looking for news you can trust?

Three doors in Caherdaniel.

The first door is right across from the Blind Piper, a nice pub that’s also a restaurant favored by tour buses. If you’ve ever taken a bus tour of the Ring of Kerry, there’s a good chance you’ve eaten there. The second door is from a spectacularly overgrown house at the north end of town. Actually, it’s probably not technically in Caherdaniel at all, but I figure it’s close enough. The third door is across from the Blind Piper on the inland side of the Ring. It’s the door to a storage shed.