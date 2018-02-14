Michael Cohen Says He’s the One Who Paid the Hush Money to Stormy Daniels. Just Because.

Looking for news you can trust?

Oh FFS:

President Trump’s lawyer said he paid $130,000 to Stormy Daniels out of his own pocket https://t.co/QtqUeqSFxG — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 14, 2018

Please go on:

Full statement from Trump lawyer Michael Cohen on his payment to Stormy Daniels: pic.twitter.com/pG2SQkPJ9r — Tarini Parti (@tparti) February 14, 2018

Michael Cohen is Trump’s longtime fixer lawyer. Even so, the twitterverse seems to have some skepticism about all this:

I would note: Michael Cohen says neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump Campaign reimbursed him for the payment to Stormy Daniels. He does not say that Donald J. Trump did not reimburse him. https://t.co/3KMhvq2ApV — Josh Barro (@jbarro) February 14, 2018

“Mr. Cohen…didn’t rule out Mr. Trump reimbursing him for the payment.” https://t.co/XA2Cz6Bh52 — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) February 14, 2018

OK, here’s my guess: Cohen paid Stormy; Kushner paid Cohen; Ivanka paid Kushner; Don Jr. paid Ivanka; and Don Jr.’s end-of-year bonus from The Trump Organization was $130,000 higher than last year thanks to his outstanding performance. You don’t believe me? Fine. Come up with a better theory.